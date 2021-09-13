LETTER: Stafford doesn't feel like a wealthy locality

Stafford doesn’t feel like a wealthy locality

Stafford County consistently ranks in the top 20 wealthiest localities in the USA with a median household income of $106,048, and it is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Loudoun County, according to Insidenova.

What do these two counties have in common? Not much. While Loudoun is home to several fine shops and restaurants, Stafford is the polar opposite.

Loudoun screams “progress” compared to Stafford’s motto: “stagnation.” Want to spend a Friday evening having dinner and taking in a movie? You are not going to find that here.

Interested in doing a little shopping over the weekend? You best head elsewhere. The question is: Why?

Given the statistics, it is hard to believe that businesses aren’t lining up to establish a new location in Stafford. Yet it is unfortunately the case.

Take the Garrison at Stafford. Rezoned in October 2015, it was set to deliver a 12-screen Regal Cinema along with several shops and restaurants. To date, a retention pond sits in that location off State Route 610.

How about the Aquia Town Centre? Leveled in 2016, it was supposed to bring a new Harris Teeter store along with other amenities.