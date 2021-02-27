LETTER: Stafford downzoning is a terrible idea

Stafford downzoning is a terrible idea

On March 2, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to move forward on a years-long, contentious plan to downzone agriculturally-zoned land that would drastically change the minimum buildable lot size from 3 acres to 10 acres.

By the county commissioner of revenue’s own estimation, this action could reduce rural land values nearly 50 percent and erase decades worth of wealth creation for families who have contributed to Stafford through hard work, community engagement and paying their fair share of taxes while watching the county grow around them.

The county Planning Commission has unanimously opposed this blunt-force option as well.

This action would strip landowners with smaller parcels of their right to use their property as they see fit, and remove any option for subdividing their land to create a lot or two for their children. The board’s proposed action includes a resolution asking the Planning Commission to make recommendations for family subdivisions after the damage has already been done.