LETTER: Stafford downzoning is a terrible idea

Stafford downzoning is a terrible idea
On March 2, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to move forward on a years-long, contentious plan to downzone agriculturally-zoned land that would drastically change the minimum buildable lot size from 3 acres to 10 acres.
By the county commissioner of revenue’s own estimation, this action could reduce rural land values nearly 50 percent and erase decades worth of wealth creation for families who have contributed to Stafford through hard work, community engagement and paying their fair share of taxes while watching the county grow around them.
The county Planning Commission has unanimously opposed this blunt-force option as well.
This action would strip landowners with smaller parcels of their right to use their property as they see fit, and remove any option for subdividing their land to create a lot or two for their children. The board’s proposed action includes a resolution asking the Planning Commission to make recommendations for family subdivisions after the damage has already been done.
Can or should property owners who were just stripped of their development rights and their land value really trust the board to come back and provide a solution for family subdivisions after the fact? After what has been such a challenging economic year for so many?
The worst part of downzoning is that the bulk of the growth in the county does not happen in the rural areas, but in the suburban areas as prescribed by the county’s own Comprehensive Plan.
As a Realtor and citizen of Stafford, I want smart growth, housing affordability, and tprotection of hard-earned private property rights. These ideals do not have to be mutually exclusive. I hope others will join me in adamantly opposing any reckless downzoning in Stafford.
Clay Murray
Stafford