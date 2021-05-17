LETTER: Stafford is not using NADA guidelines

Stafford is not using NADA guidelines

The Stafford revenue office is unjustly raising taxes on used cars. That office claims that they use NADA guidelines for determining the value of a used car. But I read it today, and it states that if a car has body damage, then that lessens the value of the car.

When I called today to get my car reevaluated, they refused to reevaluate my car because of body damage. I told them if you duplicated the value of my car with and without body damage, they will not revaluate the value of my car, even tho the NADA guidance Stafford Gov’t is using states it.

Stafford is ripping people off, and they don’t care.

Cynthia Alexander

Stafford