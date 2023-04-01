The bill is due. Stafford County is reaching the pinnacle of great things to come, or it will fail by lack of competition for regional commercial revenue.

An interesting factoid: Stafford’s land mass is 269 square miles, plus 11 miles of water. Compared to Prince William County's 70 more square miles and Spotsylvania County clocking in with 401.

We lose privatized businesses to Quantico, which consumes a significant portion of northern Stafford’s land mass — about 89 square miles. That’s a significant amount of acreage that does not benefit the local taxpayer and may in fact cause more tax burden . This was discussed back in 2013 at a MCB Quantico Joint Land Use Study.

At a recent board meeting, Mr. Voseburg proposed his fiscal 2024 budget while closing in on a milestone, a $1 billion budget, by increasing the tax rate to compensate. A brave man indeed.

With all hands on deck seeking a piece, the jar is not big enough for all. The school system consumes a significant amount, along with our fire and rescue operations, including the Sheriff’s Office, much-needed infrastructure improvements and supporting VRE operations. The jar is empty, and the taxpayer is on the hook again.

The people have tough choices to make going forward. As with any system that becomes broken, you have two choices: repair or replace. I believe in replacement, starting with economic development, realigning the planning department’s duties and a course correction for the 2040 vision of a future Stafford County that includes all people in Stafford. It’s past time for something different that pulls in much-needed commercial revenue and eases the burden on the residential real estate tax. Pay attention to the next board meeting, carefully.

Bryant Wilkerson

Stafford