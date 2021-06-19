LETTER: Stafford should finish old projects first

Stafford should

finish Aquia project

I cannot wrap my head around the article regarding Downtown Stafford [“Vote sets stage for ‘Downtown Stafford’,” June 17]. How about completing what was started at Aquia Town Center, or where the movie theater was supposed to break ground on State Route 610?

They have displaced/razed business in Aquia and on Route 610 to establish exactly what’s been described in this article. Such a waste of resources and efforts.

Aquia Town Center is in complete shambles and a total eyesore. It looks like a town forgotten. Surely our tax dollars can focus on what’s already in progress rather than move on to something new.

Hope Holley

Stafford