LETTER: Stafford supervisors should question library budget

Stafford board should question library budget

I saw an article in The Free Lance–Star about Stafford supervisors questioning the budget of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and what is being done with it [“Stafford questions library partnership,” Oct. 17].

It’s about time.

To me, the library system’s lack of service has been one of the most disappointing aspects of this pandemic period. For weeks, they closed down and provided only online service, which is not very useful to me.

Then, when they finally opened for curbside pickup, it was for extremely limited hours: four days a week, and only four hours each day. Now they have “library express,” where you can sign in for a 45-minute appointment with, again, extremely limited hours.

What are they doing the rest of the time? Why aren’t they open six days a week? Who approves this lack of service? Where is all the budget money going?

By comparison, I understand the King George library was open for curbside pickup and never completely stopped service. Now, it is open six days a week during normal hours. Our library should be doing the same.