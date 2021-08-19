LETTER: Stafford voters should demand candidates debate

Stafford voters should demand candidates debate

Realities are difficult to grasp in times of change. With recent events—such as the school bus shell game, an uptick in criminal activity, more apartments coming or the politicians lacking the innards to actually listen to the citizens and reach for something greater than self-interest—Stafford voters need to see the candidates debate.

Unlike Spotsylvania County, which has a vision and is implementing it beyond measure, Stafford cannot get out of the parking lot of failures.

Our area is reaching an untenable situation in the form of undersized roads, overcrowded schools, aging infrastructures, and many retirees with nowhere to shop and spend. There is no plug big enough at present to stop the revenue leakage.

If you’re like most folks, you either go north into the mayhem of urban life or head across the river to find something in town a little friendlier and affordable, and with a better chance of getting you back in time from the fray.

I know the county is not responsible for Interstate 95, U.S. 1 or many secondary roads. But they surely could’ve given major disenfranchisement to our state and federal elected representation. At this point, both political parties are a big disappointment.