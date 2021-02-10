LETTER: Stand up against racism and hatred

Stand up against racism and hatred

Anti-racist messages are on display at several Fredericksburg-area churches, including the “Let’s Dismantle Racism” banner in front of my church, Trinity Episcopal, on the corner of William Street and College Avenue.

People generally support the banner. This perception is based on the friendly horn-honking and thumbs-up from passers-by and the positive calls and emails the church receives. One caller said she drives by Trinity just about every day and gets a happy lift every time she sees the banner.

However, not everyone agrees. Vandals have torn the banner down three times and stolen two of them. These may be immature pranks not related to racism. But a pattern has emerged, and police are treating them as unlawful acts with potentially serious intent.

Homes displaying the widely-seen “Hate Has No Home Here” sign have also experienced vandalism.

So why continue to put up such banners and signs? Whether or not the messages change anyone’s mind, the answer is clear.