LETTER: Standardize voting process, with one exception

Standardize voting process, with one exception

With regard to Larry Ottolini’s thoughtful Dec. 18 letter [“We need standardized elections”], I support his call for standardized elections, with one exception.

Over the past few decades, I have assisted in the management of elections in 27 states. There are so many differences between states that it is almost impossible to document. Many of these differences can be tied to when the state was allowed to join the Union!

Among other things, this has to be a source of major confusion when voters move from one state to another.

I also join Mr. Ottolini’s call for photo ID. However, I would also add verification of a voter’s address. Why? Local elections often come down to a few votes.

In sum, I don’t want you voting for my local school board unless it can be verified that you are you and that you reside in my school board district.

Now for my exception. Our election challenge is daunting. On the one hand, we want to be sure it’s you when you vote. On the other hand, we also want “ballot secrecy.” We don’t want to set up a verification system where you can be tied to a particular ballot.