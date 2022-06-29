Letter: State Dems out of touch on gas tax holiday

I read in The Free Lance–Star that some unnamed state democratic assembly people feel Gov. Glenn Younkin "doesn't get it" when trying to help all Virginians by temporarily suspending the state gas tax of $0.26 per gallon. A couple days later, I read in the FLS that President Biden now wants to suspend the federal gas tax of $0.18 per gallon.

From where I sit, it looks like both these gentlemen are looking for ways to help us tax-paying citizens, while the Democrats in control in Virginia want to continue the multibillion dollar surpluses. They feel this gas-tax holiday would unduly burden VDOT with less money.

If they want to see what a great job VDOT is doing, I would invite them to take a drive through Fredericksburg on I–95 anytime on any weekend to understand.

John Fisher

Stafford