LETTER: Stay in your lane, Rob

Rob Hedelt needs

to stay in his lane

Normally I enjoy Rob Hedelt’s “Here and There” column as an escape from the news. Nice stories about Christmas decorations and neighbors doing special things.

How disappointing to read the uninformed, liberal claptrap about the election and COVID [“When people look back on 2020, they’ll hear how the pandemic and election were intertwined,” Nov. 18].

Rob, please stick to what you’re best at.

Joe Mangin

Stafford