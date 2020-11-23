 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Stay in your lane, Rob
0 comments

LETTER: Stay in your lane, Rob

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rob Hedelt needs

to stay in his lane

Normally I enjoy Rob Hedelt’s “Here and There” column as an escape from the news. Nice stories about Christmas decorations and neighbors doing special things.

How disappointing to read the uninformed, liberal claptrap about the election and COVID [“When people look back on 2020, they’ll hear how the pandemic and election were intertwined,” Nov. 18].

Rob, please stick to what you’re best at.

Joe Mangin

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert