LETTER: Sticking to TV Guide, comics from now on

Sticking to TV Guide, comics

from now on

What a great way to start the day: reading the Aug. 10 issue of the FLS while enjoying a cup of coffee and an English muffin.

First was the article on page one about the frightening, serious global warming threat. Then I turn to page A3 and read about the continuing destruction by the horrible California wildfire and, silly me, I continue to turn pages until I get to page A9 and see the story about the massive forest fire in Greece that has been burning for seven days.

Do I stop there? Of course not.

I continue on to page A12 and read Donnie Johnston’s article about killing bunny rabbits, or cottontails as he refers to those little darlings.

Think I’ll limit my reading of the FLS to the TV Guide and the comic pages from here on.

Betty Whiteaker

Stafford