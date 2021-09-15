LETTER: Still waiting for passenger flights from Stafford

Still waiting for passenger flights from Stafford

I remember back when the Stafford Regional Airport opened, two things were still needed in order to make regular scheduled passenger service a reality.

The runway needed to be extended, and a fire station needed to be on the airport property. Funds were recently released to extend the runway. Now we just need the fire station.

Wouldn’t it be nice to get on a connector flight at Stafford to go to Baltimore or Dulles? No more fighting Interstate 95 traffic. Maybe a flight to Charlottesville to see a game. Or how about flying to the beach?

All it takes is for the local, state and federal governments to join forces and make it happen. I’m sure with Amazon building those huge buildings next to the airport, they’ll kick in a few bucks too.

John Weir

Spotsylvania