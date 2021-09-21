LETTER: Stop attempt to circumvent Roe v Wade

Stop GOP attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade
Who would have thought that Roe v. Wade would be gutted in the dead of night, but that seems to be the way the extremist Republican Party operates today. The 5–4 vote for inaction on the Texas statute by the Supreme Court may be a preview of next year as they review a Mississippi abortion law.
This Texas statute is a Frankenstein monster pieced together to avoid judicial review by creating citizen bounty hunters to enforce a ban on abortion rather than relying on any government official. It appears that at least six more GOP states may attempt to duplicate the Texas legislation.
Expect a torrent of laws that try to circumvent constitutional rights through civil action by vigilantism.
The Texas law infringes on a right to seek an abortion. It allows persons who have no standing to sue others who have no interest in the subject matter. It has no connection with state policy regarding the health or welfare of any person.
The sole purpose of the statute is to place impediments to the exercise of a constitutional right.
Here in Virginia, since we have elections this year for the legislature and for governor, we need to remember that if Republicans regain the majority and elect a governor, we will be next in line for an abortion bounty law.
Glenn Youngkin, the extremist Republican gubernatorial candidate, was asked directly whether he favored a Texas-like law for Virginia, and he never answered the question. That means he is in favor of one if he can get one passed.
The GOP candidate for lieutenant governor didn’t hesitate to say that she favored such a law. The GOP has put their cards on the table. We know what they want and what they will do.
It’s time to stop them.
Michael Spragins
Stafford