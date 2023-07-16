During the first week of July , the Earth experienced the highest surface temperature in the last few million years. This report seems to have been met by some people with skepticism and by others as an outright lie. We seem to be living in a time when truth in reporting events and situations is no longer reliable.

The companies producing so-called “natural” gas advertise on television the “wedding” of natural gas and renewable energy resources. Oil, natural gas and coal are fossil fuels formed in ancient history and constitute the most serious threat to our climate.

We as a people have less than a century to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide being pumped into our atmosphere from the burning of these fossil fuels. If we continue burning these fossil fuels, we are headed for the condition of the climate on Venus, our nearby planetary neighbor. The most destructive of these fossil fuels is coal, yet each year, we continue to build more coal-burning power plants.

I have written many letters to The Free Lance–Star attempting to call this coming catastrophe to the attention of my fellow readers. I shall continue to do so because of the future life of my grandchildren. Unless we eliminate our use of fossil fuels now, they will curse our lack of vision and courage.

Augustus Santiago Cotera Jr.

Spotsylvania