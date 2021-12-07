Letter: Stop condemning people for being successful

Stop condemning people for being successful

Apparently, being too successful and becoming rich is immoral and illegitimate these days. Though no one will state where the mystery line is where you transfer from being successful to being immoral, the word billionaire is thrown around. Both Sens. Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s plans hit millionaires at some level as well with a wealth tax. What is the magical number?

The big argument now (in a false whisper) is “they all need to pay their fair share.” Are those “wealthy” people breaking any laws when their accountants work the system to pay no or few taxes? If so, the IRS should go after these “big fish.” What one is hearing though is they are not breaking the law but are using our current expansive tax law loop holes to reduce or eliminate what tax they owe.