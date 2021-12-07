Letter: Stop condemning people for being successful

Stop condemning people for being successful
Apparently, being too successful and becoming rich is immoral and illegitimate these days. Though no one will state where the mystery line is where you transfer from being successful to being immoral, the word billionaire is thrown around. Both Sens. Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s plans hit millionaires at some level as well with a wealth tax. What is the magical number?
The big argument now (in a false whisper) is “they all need to pay their fair share.” Are those “wealthy” people breaking any laws when their accountants work the system to pay no or few taxes? If so, the IRS should go after these “big fish.” What one is hearing though is they are not breaking the law but are using our current expansive tax law loop holes to reduce or eliminate what tax they owe.
Who amongst us does not seek to minimize one’s taxes? Are we immoral as well to use the current laws to do so? Why will our politicians leave in place the very loop holes the “immoral billionaires” use to reduce or eliminate their taxes? Is it so they and their wealthy, but not billionaire, friends can use them and get away with it? If it is immoral for billionaires to make use of them, is it not immoral for anyone to use them? Rather than add a new tax, why not overhaul and simplify our complicated tax code?
Stop condemning the likes of Bezos, Musk, Jay–Z, Kanye West, Michael Jordan, and, yes, even Oprah and the other billionaires for being so successful. And, as others follow Musk’s lead to cash in assets to pay the wealth tax, and big businesses are hit as well, what will the impact be on your retirement plans that are invested in these companies and markets?
Todd Blose
Stafford