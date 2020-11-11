LETTER: Stop giving space to climate change deniers

Stop giving space to climate change deniers

I find it disturbing that opinions and editorial pieces on the denial of climate change continue to be found here. Climate change is a fact, it is manmade and the military industrial complex and their propaganda are suppressing it.

If I wrote commentary every month that the earth was flat, it would end up in the trash of your hometown newspaper, never to be printed. So why does climate change denial still have life?

The same can be said for renewable energy. This paper, along with Rob Wittman, our Republican congressman, periodically condemns renewable energy and the Green New Deal and claims renewables will kill the economy and jobs.

This propaganda is absurd and only the unreasonable believe it.

Renewable energy is free. I know, because I have had solar panels for seven years and never had to pay an electric bill. Just 32 panels mounted on the ground and two electrical wires running to a meter. Any person can install them.

Want American jobs? Buy solar panels made in America and stop being enslaved by the rich and their war machine that relies on fossil fuels.

Donald Lauer

Stafford