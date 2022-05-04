Letter: Stop hiding behind meritocracy

Meritocracy requires equal opportunity

Larry Bickman’s letter (“The best qualified person should get the job.”) is offensive. He takes issue with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for promoting the hiring of more Blacks while saying if the NFL were to promote hiring more whites it would be labeled racist. He also takes issue with the NFL requiring more minorities in coaching, including women because they will take jobs from more qualified whites.

He never considers any of these minorities might be qualified. While everyone would agree with his basic premise that the best qualified should be hired, he ignores the reality that they’re not. If that were the case, then why are not most NFL head coaches Black? As he notes, 70% of NFL players are Black, so why is there only one Black NFL coach? Are all those players, All-Pros and Super Bowl winners unqualified?

And what about women? Thirty-one years after women began outnumbering men graduating from college, they still make up only 15% of CEOs in Fortune 500 companies. Today, nearly 60% of all college graduates are women. Are they all less qualified than men?

Racial and gender discrimination are all around us, in professional sports, in the corporate board room, in every aspect of our lives. Look around you. It’s time those who believe like Mr. Bickman that we always hire the most qualified need to wake up. The reason sports leagues are forcing their white owners to reach out to minorities and women is because they finally realize that’s where a lot of the talent is.

Rick Pullen

Fredericksburg