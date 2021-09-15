LETTER: Stop judging those not wearing masks

Stop judging those not wearing masks

Although I have never much cared for contemporary cliches, “virtue signaling” did cross my mind when I read Scott Howson’s letter to the editor about people who do not wear masks [“Wearing a mask is the least you can do,” Sept. 1].

Howson referred to such people as “jerks.” He may or may not be aware that many of those maligned individuals are thinking the same about him as he eyes them critically above a mask that might even say, “I Care.”

Mr. Howson, I did not suffer through a devastating case of COVID and two doses of a vaccine that made me just about as sick as the danged virus to then have to suffer through the judgment of people like you.

So when you see me in a grocery store, please practice social distancing. As long as you do not get in my maskless face to lecture me through your own spittle-soaked, germ-infested face covering, we will both be fine.

Which reminds me of yet another appropriate cliche: You do you, and I’ll do me.

Bridgett Roos

Stafford