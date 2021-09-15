 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Stop judging those not wearing masks
0 comments

LETTER: Stop judging those not wearing masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stop judging those not wearing masks

Although I have never much cared for contemporary cliches, “virtue signaling” did cross my mind when I read Scott Howson’s letter to the editor about people who do not wear masks [“Wearing a mask is the least you can do,” Sept. 1].

Howson referred to such people as “jerks.” He may or may not be aware that many of those maligned individuals are thinking the same about him as he eyes them critically above a mask that might even say, “I Care.”

Mr. Howson, I did not suffer through a devastating case of COVID and two doses of a vaccine that made me just about as sick as the danged virus to then have to suffer through the judgment of people like you.

So when you see me in a grocery store, please practice social distancing. As long as you do not get in my maskless face to lecture me through your own spittle-soaked, germ-infested face covering, we will both be fine.

Which reminds me of yet another appropriate cliche: You do you, and I’ll do me.

Bridgett Roos

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert