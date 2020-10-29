LETTER: Stop playing politics with redistricting reform

How can we ensure citizens on the Virginia Redistricting Commission will not be former legislators or lobbyists? Will they be representative of the racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity of the commonwealth?

These assurances were in SB203, which was “killed” in conference by House Democrats in March 2020. Over the summer, these same House Democrats campaigned against passage of the Redistricting Constitutional Amendment, claiming it does nothing to keep citizen commissioners from being “cronies” of legislators.

But just last week, House Democrats again fought against including this same “enabling legislation” in the budget.

This is politics at its worst! If the amendment does not pass, our legislative districts will be drawn in 2021 by the party in power—the Virginia Democrats. This may be OK with some Democrats who feel it is our turn to gerrymander.

I am a Democrat. however, I was excited that 2021 would be the year for redistricting reform. After all, my party has always claimed to care about “good government.” Unfortunately, I have come to realize that Democrats are also not ready to give up this power.