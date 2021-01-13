LETTER: Stop the Impeachment process

Stop impeachment and move forward

This election is over, Joe Biden won, and it is time to move on with the people’s business. Is there no mercy?

For the past four years, I have seen our government leaders spend millions of dollars beating up our president, and they want to continue with this when our country is hurting from a pandemic and half the people’s voices are being canceled by the media and online.

What happened to our freedoms?

Donald Trump is the people’s president. He started a revival to bring back our freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He is the most transparent president in history.

Unfortunately, our government is not for the people, but for the bureaucrats who want power, and Trump is a threat to them.

The bureaucrats won the election, but they feel he is still a threat. They want to continue to cancel anyone who believes in this revival movement, to silence our voices and to take away our religious freedom.