Letter: Stop the presses to save local news

Stop the presses

to save local news

Congratulations to The Free Lance–Star owner Lee Enterprises for rejecting Alden Global Capital’s takeover offer—this time. As the AP so astutely quoted media analyst Ken Doctor, Alden is in the business of “harvesting the last profits out of the newspaper business and it is doing that unapologetically.” If Alden smells profit in the air in a dismantling of Lee, they will not give up their quest.

Lee Enterprises, thankfully, has been able to add value to its business by growing its local digital news service. Per their own website, “Lee is focused on accelerating its ongoing digital revenue growth and transformation with a three-pillar digital-first strategy designed to enhanced value for readers, users, advertiser partners and shareholders.” The more value Lee can gin up with this approach, the less attractive a dismantling takeover becomes.

Another way for Lee to add value is to reduce costs. Devoted readers and staff members of The Free Lance–Star aren’t stupid. We know the presses will stop for good some day (a despicable thought for us traditionalists), and we fear that day is fast approaching.