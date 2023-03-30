Here we go again! The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors is publishing a possible real estate tax rate for 2023 which would cause my taxes to increase by 13.6% in one year. If our money were being spent wisely, I would not complain, but that is not the case by a long shot.

As usual, the school system supposedly needs boatloads of additional cash —for a year in which they wasted thousands of dollars to find a replacement school superintendent who is not qualified and then pay him a salary far exceeding the previous person's in the position, led by a school board member who now faces felony charges stemming from his volatile year as chairman. The shenanigans of the Spotsy School Board during the last year are well documented. And we are supposed to pay even higher taxes for this? It is unconscionable to burden the taxpaying citizens with public servants who waste our money and then want even more of our hard-earned dollars.

In addition, the senior citizens of the county especially cannot afford ever-increasing taxes on their homes in this current world of inflation which never stops taking a toll on the public. More needs to be done to lessen the tax burden of seniors — not pay more for the negative behavior of school board members.

Yes, we have to deal with inflation in government; however that means spending wisely and efficiently and not exhibiting bad behavior and wasting our tax dollars needlessly.

Michael Blake Goodin

Spotsylvania