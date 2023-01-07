Letter: Story practically writes virtues of Medicare 4 All

Imagine that your doctor has just told you that suspicious findings on a recent scan will require a biopsy and that depending on the results, you may need surgery and/or radiation and/or chemotherapy. After you recover from the shock and gain some control of your fear, you comfort yourself that at least you have good health insurance.

But wait! What's this on the front page, above the fold, of the Jan. 5 newspaper? The largest health care provider in the area, and your insurance coverage, are at an impasse, again? Do you console yourself with the fact that at least the U.S. healthcare system is a capitalist, for-profit, system and not a socialist, national system, where people don't worry about the cost of necessary care?

Your story practically writes my colleague's letter for him about the virtues of Medicare 4 All. Unless, of course, you prefer driving to northern Virginia or Richmond to see an in network doctor for what may be extensive and prolonged care.

Donald Bley, MD

Spotsylvania