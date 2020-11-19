LETTER: Strategic plan does not discount our unique history

Plan does not discount our unique history

Last week, 50 regional leaders gathered virtually to continue working on a strategic plan to ensure the future economic health of the region.

The plan underscores the region’s talented workforce, thriving existing businesses and need for affordable workforce housing. It also calls for building a regional brand expressing what makes us unique and memorable to any business looking for a home.

Sunday’s editorial [“Don’t discount region’s unique history”] was interesting mostly for what it didn’t share about the branding discussion.

The editorial states it is not OK if the out commuters “clog our roads.” However, the region also has nearly 38,000 people commuting into the area. Vibrant regions have both in and out commuters, and the long-term goal should be a net neutral number.

As for the editorial’s fear about abandoning our region’s rich history, no one suggested we should. Instead, all agreed we should add to the story.