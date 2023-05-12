I am a Christian pastor who believes transgender and nonbinary people are beloved of God, entitled to freedom, dignity, care and love.

When I read Dr. Patrick Neustatter’s recent column (“Wading into the transgender controversy” April 30), I was struck by the lack of compassion. At a time when the freedom, health and very lives of transgender and non-binary people are threatened, this physician seemed merely ambivalent.

Instead of referring to his medical school training that genetics define gender, he could have noted that medicine still has a lot to learn about human gender expression. Instead of shaking his head at the rising numbers of youth identifying as non-binary or transgender, he could have encouraged readers to wonder why and to learn more.

This article reminded me of how the medical establishment, not that long ago, diagnosed women with hysteria rather than taking their unique concerns seriously. People’s lives are at stake. They do not need ambivalence from caregivers. They need our support.

The Rev. Joseph Hensley

Fredericksburg

St. George’s Episcopal Church