LETTER: Stubborn anti-vaxxers will die for beliefs

Anti-vaxxers will stubbornly take

beliefs to the grave

The United States exists today thanks to activists. The Boston Tea Party of 1773 was an activist movement against British taxation of colonists. It led to the American Revolution.

Activists in the women’s suffrage movement were beaten and jailed for their beliefs, but they continued their quest for the vote and were successful in their efforts.

Activists in the BLM movement have taken to the streets and airways to protest inequalities stemming from our history of slavery. Their struggle continues.

But not all activists are destined to succeed. Some fail. Prohibition, as one example, lasted only a short time.

Today, new activist movements expressing anti-mask and anti-vaccination positions have sprung up. Despite overwhelming evidence that masks and vaccinations save lives, they fight against any mandates as an abridgment of their freedom. Regrettably, many of these activists will die due to their beliefs—and will cause others to die.

Some of these activists change their minds when they attend the funerals of fellow activists or their own loved ones. Many, however, maintain their stubbornness.