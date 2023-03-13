“Sumptuous Santa Fe” (The Free Lance–Star, Feb. 26) brought back a lot of wonderful memories to me and my husband, mainly about our time in New Mexico. We lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for many years and had a chance to visit many of the New Mexico sites. A couple of the places that we visited were Madrid, Taos and Las Cruces, where New Mexico State University is, and I learned a lot about gardening in the desert through Master Gardening classes.