LETTER: Sup. Allen's absenteeism is unacceptable

Supervisor Allen’s absenteeism

is unacceptable

The choices the voting public makes based on the character of persons we elect to public office are critically important. They can ensure that the injustices of the past are never repeated.

One of the proudest periods of my life was when I served 12 years as an elected member of our local school board. I chose to run after much self-reflection. I was blessed to have achieved my passion to become an RN over 20 years prior to running for office.

But, deep in spirit I remembered the injustice perpetrated against my mother, born in Selma, Ala., who was forbidden to achieve higher than a seventh-grade education. She was stripped of the opportunities that are natural to many of us, including a high quality public education.

So I made sure I attended every school board meeting as an elected member, regardless of the difficult decisions or controversies I faced. I never missed a meeting, even when I received nine months of intensive chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer.