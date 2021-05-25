LETTER: Sup. Shelton has made Aquia District better

Stafford’s Shelton has made Aquia

District better

Stafford Supervisor Cindy Shelton must have service in her DNA. That is the only way I can explain her life of service.

First, she served our country by retiring from the Air Force, and now she has served our community as the Aquia District supervisor, where she has brought badly needed solutions to the district’s roads, and broadband service to underserved communities.

I have lived in Aquia District for 37 years, and I have never had a supervisor who was so willing to tackle problems and make our lives in this district better.

Although I do not agree with every vote she casts or action she takes, I know that her votes and actions are based on what she believes is best for her constituents and not for her own glory.

I wholeheartedly endorse her for another term and happily anticipate what she will do next.

Karen Barnhart

Stafford