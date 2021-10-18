LETTER. Sup. Yakabouski violated my trust

Yakabouski violated my trust on ballpark

A few years ago, my household contacted Battlefield Supervisor Chris Yakabouski concerning modifications to a utility near our home that we thought made undue noise. He was considerate enough to stop by and patiently listen to our complaint—and the noise.

Later, we were able to resolve the issue with the power company, and I am not sure that dealing with this issue was within his purview. But it was nice of Mr. Yakabouski to stop by.

During the rather heated debate concerning the ballpark being located in Spotsylvania, Mr. Yakabouski and our household took opposite sides on the issue. One vehement pro-ballpark commenter seemed nothing more than a paid agitator and made ad hominem attacks against me, citing the utility noise and our need for tin hats and the like.

It was obvious that Mr. Yakabouski communicated our complaints about the noise outside of what I consider a trusted, representative–constituent privilege.

I am glad that Spotsylvania passed on the potential for the ballpark to create a financial hemorrhage, and I am glad that the utility has quieted the noise after my own efforts. But I wonder just how important Mr. Yakabouski thought a ballpark was to our county.