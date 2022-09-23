Letter: Supervisor Gary, this isn't China

Supervisor Gary, this isn’t China

Supervisor Monica Gary, an elected government official, voted against a business moving into our county because she thinks they might support certain “type[s] of candidates” and profit from “division.” Whatever political leaning you may be, would you want the government voting against you based on your constitutionally-protected free speech because they think it’s divisive?

The application and board review process should be an objective process covering the construct of the building and the direct impact a building will have on the surrounding infrastructure, not an opportunity to shape a political landscape or create a new county social code.

Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary’s recent vote and statements with regard to the application made by BRCC are a direct attempt at prior restraint and an absolute violation of the First and 14th amendments.

Supervisor Gary has now sent a message to all future applicants, “Watch your speech. Be careful what politics or politicians you support. If it’s what I consider “divisive,” I’ll use my office to try to shut you down.”

This isn’t China. We don’t need our government giving us some citizenship report card and denying us access to certain things if we don’t make their acceptable grade.

Supervisor Gary needs to publicly apologize for trying to use the vote to deny the application based on constitutionally-protected speech and the board needs to change the application process to an objective measure, only denying “by cause” those applications which would present a direct negative impact on the community.

Tim Lewis

Stafford