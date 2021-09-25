LETTER: Supervisors have failed Stafford residents

Supervisors have failed Stafford residents

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has spent the last 20 years being the “punishing parent” by threatening to take away school funds when they don’t like something they think the schools are doing.

The latest is threatening to withhold funds because supervisors think the schools are teaching critical race theory. (They are not—check the curriculum).

They also don’t like that some teachers asked students to identify their preferred pronouns. Mind you, forms have been asking me whether I prefer to go by Ms. or Mrs. since I began filling them out. It’s merely a sign of respect. (I prefer Ms. in case you care.)

The BOS creates a crisis in hopes that constituents will forget that they have failed to bring in the revenue needed to provide great education, safe streets, the ability to move around on the county’s roads and positive recreation opportunities.

Sadly, their tactics have worked over and over. Our community is in crisis, and it’s not over pronouns. It’s over too little revenue, eroding infrastructure, school staff leaving in droves, and more citizens giving up because their concerns fall on deaf ears.