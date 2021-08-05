LETTER: Supervisors siding with developers again

Supervisors are siding with developers again

Just months after the Stafford Board of Supervisors approved a massive apartment complex that will effectively transfer millions of dollars from the taxpayers to a private developer, Stafford County is moving forward on another project to benefit developers at significant cost to residents.

In an act reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s “Let them eat cake,” the same four supervisors appear to be pushing forward a project that will make residents live with a new cement plant, expanded mining operations and increased truck traffic.

Their attitude appears to be, “Let them eat cement.”

The property was to be transferred to the county as a park and reservoir. If the new plan is approved, that transfer will be delayed and will force the county to build alternative options to meet the water needs of the people of Stafford.

The Planning Commission voted against the project. However, it’s notable that the representatives of Supervisors Tom Coen and Cindy Shelton voted against residents who pleaded for their homes, their neighbors and their friends, and instead voted in favor of Vulcan.