LETTER: Support bill to lower drug costs

Support bill

to lower drug costs

Drug manufacturing is one of the largest industries in the U.S., and the gigantic pharmaceutical lobby spends vast resources protecting it from regulatory changes.

The industry wants to increase market size, keep prescription drug prices higher than in other countries, and maintain their monopolies. They do not want our government negotiating prices of prescription drugs.

Like millions of Americans, my family has a history of diabetes. The U.S. represents only 15 percent of the global insulin market, but generates nearly 50 percent of the industry’s insulin revenue.

Insulin retails between $179 and $300 a vial, and patients need at least 2–3 vials per month. Most uninsured patients have to pay the full list price, and many skip doses altogether.

When one in three American adults do not take medicine because of the cost, our health care industry is in crisis and requires regulatory change.

Drugmakers are free to raise prices whenever they want at rates they alone determine. Since 2014, according to Forbes, prescription drug prices have increased by 33 percent. This year alone, drugmakers raised prices on 500 prescription drugs.