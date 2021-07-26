LETTER: Support mask wearing? Contact School Board

Support mask wearing? Contact the School Board
I live in Spotsylvania County and have two school-aged children who are too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. I was dismayed by the discussion at the July 12 School Board meeting regarding masks in schools.
Even though children have been less severely affected by COVID-19, cases are rising among young people as the Delta variant surges and vaccination rates in those age groups are low.
Given that viruses mutate as they continue to seek the most hospitable host, logic would suggest that a mutation affecting children more dramatically is on the horizon.
To make masks optional in school buildings, especially elementary and middle schools, when not everyone has the option of vaccination is truly mind-boggling and, in my opinion, reckless.
Dr. Lorita Daniels, the Spotsylvania County School Board vice chair, stated that she would like to hear from constituents who support mask wearing. If you feel that masks should be mandatory until a vaccine is available for all school-aged children, please make your voice heard.
The science is clear: Wearing masks prevents the spread of the virus.
Mask wearing should not be hijacked as an issue of personal liberty. Wearing a mask during a public health emergency is an issue of community responsibility. Aren’t we obligated to do what we can to keep our most vulnerable members as safe as possible?
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended all students over the age of 2 wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status. Their recommendation is largely based on the fact that the majority of children do not have a vaccine available to them.
A vaccine is likely to be available for younger children this fall. Surely we can all endure a few more months of mask wearing to keep them safe in the interim.
Lisa Gray
Spotsylvania