LETTER: Support mask wearing? Contact School Board

Support mask wearing? Contact the School Board

I live in Spotsylvania County and have two school-aged children who are too young to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. I was dismayed by the discussion at the July 12 School Board meeting regarding masks in schools.

Even though children have been less severely affected by COVID-19, cases are rising among young people as the Delta variant surges and vaccination rates in those age groups are low.

Given that viruses mutate as they continue to seek the most hospitable host, logic would suggest that a mutation affecting children more dramatically is on the horizon.

To make masks optional in school buildings, especially elementary and middle schools, when not everyone has the option of vaccination is truly mind-boggling and, in my opinion, reckless.

Dr. Lorita Daniels, the Spotsylvania County School Board vice chair, stated that she would like to hear from constituents who support mask wearing. If you feel that masks should be mandatory until a vaccine is available for all school-aged children, please make your voice heard.

The science is clear: Wearing masks prevents the spread of the virus.