LETTER: Support Milde for Aquia District supervisor

Support Milde for Aquia District supervisor

Having served Stafford County for nearly four decades, I have had the privilege of working with scores of local, state and federal government leaders. What distinguishes the truly outstanding ones is attentiveness and responsiveness to the people they are entrusted to serve.

During his years representing Aquia District on the Board of Supervisors, Paul Milde demonstrated his dedication to providing exceptional constituent service. Accessible and responsive, Paul responded to contacts from his neighbors in Aquia District promptly, ensuring county government was tending to the needs of our residents.

Milde was also committed to ensuring our law enforcement professionals had the resources they needed to keep Stafford safe. He consistently supported funding requests from the Sheriff’s Office, including our successful effort to form a task force to combat the encroachment of gangs and the threat of gang-related crime in our community.

Local government officials must respond to challenges that affect the everyday lives of our community. Paul made transportation and preserving Stafford’s natural beauty a top priority of his tenure on the board. He was instrumental in working with state officials to secure funding to improve our roads.