LETTER: Support Qasim Rashid for Congress
Support Rashid for 1st District congressional seat

Rep. Rob Wittman claims to be a supporter of the military, but all he has really supported is Donald Trump.

Mr. Wittman, where is your backbone? Why have we not heard a strong condemnation from you? Beginning in September 2017, when you were seen “sprinting down a flight of stairs” to avoid meeting with your constituents, you have avoided your responsibilities to the voters of the 1st Congressional District.

In supporting Qasim Rashid for Congress, Virginians are saying that character matters.

Preston Thayer

Fredericksburg

