LETTER: Support ranked-choice ballots

Support ranked-choice ballots

There is an answer to the writer who lamented that he couldn’t “place the blame in one place” for dysfunctional government polarization [“Entire government is responsible for paralysis,” Letters, Oct. 8]. You can lay the blame on our custom of using plurality-winner elections instead of runoff elections or their equivalent, the instant-runoff election.

Plurality-winner elections breed partisanship, whereas runoff (and instant-runoff) elections breed compromise, not to mention producing fairer results.

This truth is finally being realized by the General Assembly. They have recognized the simplest form of instant-runoff ballot, the ranked-choice ballot, in two bills recently:

HB1103 was recently passed and allows our local elections to be conducted with ranked-choice ballots.

HB360 is still in committee and shifts our partisan primary elections to one open primary using ranked-choice ballots.

Please support these changes if you are tired of partisan bickering and disgusted with elections being won by candidates with less than 50 percent of the vote.

Rupert Farley

Spotsylvania