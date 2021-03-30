LETTER: Support younger candidates for public office

Support younger candidates for public office

Young people are challenging the status quo in the political system. The 2020 presidential election showcased the highest turnout rate among young people that the country has ever witnessed.

However, young people are greatly underrepresented in politics. The average age of a sitting senator is 63, while the median age of a U.S. resident is 38 years old.

Millennials and Gen-Z have lived their entire lives with political turmoil. The younger generations are viewed as “activists at heart.” We are told that we must save the planet. That we inspire the older generations. That we are the ones making change.

Yet we are being told not to run for office. We are laughed at. We are told that older generations are wiser and more experienced. We have a door slammed in our face. Yet, we persist.

We can no longer “wait our turn” to run for office. There is a dire need for youth representation at all levels of government. We need people who will fight for those with student debt. For those without internet. For those who are inhabiting a planet that is not promised to them for a lifetime.