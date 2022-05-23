Letter: Supreme Court interprets laws, doesn't make them

Supreme Court interprets laws, doesn’t make them

Regarding the letter written by Anne McCord, “SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade only hurts the poor” [May 18], there are many views on Roe v. Wade, but saying that “restrictions on abortions only hurts the poor” and that the choice by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade is “forcing their religious beliefs down our throats” is misguided.

First, the brief published by Justice Alito, that should not have been released publicly, is a way the justices review previous decisions. It is a way to internally discuss and receive input on those decisions. It is not a ruling.

The Supreme Court’s view is not based on religion but on our Constitution. Courts do not make the laws; they interpret them based on the Constitution. If the Court ruled Roe v. Wade invalid, it would not stop abortions. Our elected representatives in Congress could pass an abortion law, or the individual states and the people in those states could draft a resolution and vote on it.

Blaming Catholics for what the Supreme Court may or may not do is uncalled for. These preplanned protests and interruptions of Sunday Mass was a violation of our Constitution and common decency.

Abortions aren’t the solution to helping the poor: provide excellent education and jobs, spend more time on sex education, teach the dangers of pre-marital sex and use of birth control, and make available all forms of birth control including the abortion pill to all who request it. Keep in mind there are many people of different faiths and political views who do not believe in the killing of an unborn child. And the number goes even higher when looking at the proposed law from the Democrats which would have allowed abortion up until birth.

Larry Ottolini

Mineral