LETTER: Supreme Court needs some updated logic

Supreme Court needs some
updated logic
The nonsense started with President Nixon. In 1972, he declared that there was “One China,” meaning both Taiwan and the People’s Republic. The U.S. jilted the small, free country to befriend the larger one.
The second bit of nonsense was Roe v. Wade in 1973. Seven judges declared that an unborn human couldn’t be a “person.” They ignored that even non-human, tax-exempt organizations, trustees and corporations can be legal persons.
Now we are told that a person’s sex can be a choice. This non-scientific opinion is disproved by thousands of sex-reveal parties that are based on ultrasound images of unborn “non-persons.”
This past June, a 6–3 Supreme Court majority declared that sex non-discrimination laws, passed in 1964, also addressed sexual orientation and gender. But these trendy words weren’t even in use back then.
Enough nonsense. Let us be logical:
1. China is a strong country with a large population and a brutal government. “One China” is actually a lie, retold by professional diplomats.
2. Preborn babies are obviously persons.
3. A person’s sex is not a choice—it is immutable biology.
4. The Supreme Court’s newest opinion about sexual civil rights is filled with the same baloney as Nixon’s “One China” policy.
Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was apparently a nice person and a legal genius. But she invented legal-sounding nonsense just like Nixon did. I am eager for the next Supreme Court justice to base her decisions on logic, compassion and the Constitution.
Pat Grandelli
Goldvein
