Letter: Take from the poor, give to the rich

Take from the poor, give to the rich

Robin Hood was a hero because he stole from the rich and gave to the poor. Today, politicians flip the script and are still lauded as moderates worthy of reelection.

Two articles in the July 23 edition of The Free Lance–Star illustrate this change.

The headline above the fold read, “State ends fiscal year with a surplus.” For the second consecutive year, Virginia ended with a multibillion dollar surplus. The surplus was driven in part by the $4.3 billion in federal emergency relief funds. Records show that the state ended 2021 with a $2.6 billion surplus and 2022 with a $2 billion surplus.

If Virginia has a $4.6 billion surplus and the federal government has a $30 trillion debt, which one would you consider rich? Furthermore, the U.S. debt is the largest in the world. Also, the national debt is more than the country produces in a year. Sounds like our federal government would have to be considered poor in light of it’s debt.

The second headline read, “House bill includes $6.4M for Spotsy water upgrade.” U.S. Rep. Spanberger is pushing Congress to appropriate $400 billion from the indebted federal government and distribute it to the states who seem to be rolling in surplus cash.

There is no mention of cutting spending to account for covering these gifts to the states, so we can only assume that Rep. Spanberger is in favor of the federal government printing more money and adding it to the bloated federal debt and continuing to drive up inflation.

The Free Lance–Star has lauded Spanberger as a “moderate politician” worthy of reelection. Where are the politicians who believe in fiscal responsibility?

Tommy Winstead

Stafford