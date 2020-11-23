LETTER: Take precautions this holiday season

Take precautions this holiday season
When records are broken, we often celebrate. But when that record is the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD), that’s cause for concern.
As of Nov. 20, RAHD averaged 71 cases per day for the past week, more than at any other time during the pandemic. Our previous peak 7-day average was 53 cases per day on August 13. Our positivity percent has risen to 9 percent, and we have 72 percent more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than we did on Nov. 1.
These are our family members, friends, and neighbors. And if current upward trends of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue, communities will be forced to backtrack on reopening businesses, which will put livelihoods, small businesses, and our entire economy at risk.
Now is the time to avoid activities that spread the virus in order to save lives and help our economy get back on track.
Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or mild, which is a reason to be more cautious, not less. Even if you feel fine, you could pass the virus to a more vulnerable individual who might suffer severe symptoms and complications. And while the early reports about potential COVID-19 vaccines are promising, results are preliminary, and it will be months before vaccines are available to the general public.
Quality time with loved ones is precious, especially time spent with elderly members of the family, but gatherings during this time put them at a high risk when they are already more susceptible to the virus. Across the country, we’ve seen that even small indoor family gatherings can easily become super-spreading events.
This doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this holiday season if you take precautions when celebrating with friends and family.
While it is safest to avoid gatherings, if you do spend time with people from outside your “bubble,” do so wisely. Keep groups small, wear masks, and social distance. If you can’t meet outdoors, ensure there is proper ventilation.
Avoid buffets and other shared food, and instead designate a single person to serve—while wearing a mask. And stay local, as traveling and including out-of-town guests in gatherings substantially increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 across multiple communities.
The holiday season is a time when we feel gratitude for what we value: our family, friends, community, and financial security. Taking prudent steps—mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing—to protect what we value will safeguard what we most cherish.
Denise Bonds, MD, MPH
Acting Director,
Rappahannock Health District, VDH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!