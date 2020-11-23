LETTER: Take precautions this holiday season

Take precautions this holiday season

When records are broken, we often celebrate. But when that record is the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD), that’s cause for concern.

As of Nov. 20, RAHD averaged 71 cases per day for the past week, more than at any other time during the pandemic. Our previous peak 7-day average was 53 cases per day on August 13. Our positivity percent has risen to 9 percent, and we have 72 percent more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than we did on Nov. 1.

These are our family members, friends, and neighbors. And if current upward trends of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue, communities will be forced to backtrack on reopening businesses, which will put livelihoods, small businesses, and our entire economy at risk.

Now is the time to avoid activities that spread the virus in order to save lives and help our economy get back on track.