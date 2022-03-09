Letter: Take your mask off so we can hear you

Take your mask off so we can hear you

I’m suddenly meeting people whose children are deaf and reliant on lip-reading, like me.

Unlike me, they are growing up in a world where their communication is blocked by masks. It took a pandemic to force me to embrace, acknowledge, and (repeatedly) publicly declare my handicap to many people.

I am extremely grateful and fortunate I did not grow up in a world surrounded by masks. And I am deeply saddened at the burden that the hearing-impaired and deaf have faced in recent years.

If you have someone in your life, your classroom, your medical office, or your workplace who is hearing-impaired, you must take your mask off. Speak, then put it back on. You cannot keep your mask on and expect us to understand anything you say.

If you are a teacher with a hearing-impaired student in your class, take your mask off. How else can they learn?

If you lead a virtual meeting, enable captions. If an in-person meeting is masked, send out written recaps.

I was 33 years old when the pandemic began. It was the first time in my life I was finally forced to do what I had always avoided. I had to notify anyone who tried to speak to me, “I’m so sorry, can you pull your mask down? I lip read. I’m deaf.” Or “I’m sorry, I can’t understand you with your mask on. I’m deaf, and I read lips.”

I’ve mastered my explanatory gesture: point to my hearing aid, then double-tap on my lips to illustrate the issue. I still forget I do not need to apologize.

If you know someone who is hearing-impaired, please help build a better world. Take your mask off so we can hear you.

Kelly Sienkowski

Stafford