Letter: Talking only benefits Putin

Talking about Ukraine only benefits Putin

I have read that history repeats itself.

Let’s see. In 1936 Hitler took the Rhineland, and the world did nothing.

In 2014 Putin took Crimea, and again the world did nothing.

In 1938 Hitler took Austria; the world did nothing.

Again in 1938, Hitler took first the Sudetenland territory and then the rest of Czechoslovakia, and in 2014 Putin took the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine. Again, the world did nothing.

In 1939 Hitler invaded Poland, and in 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine. Of course then, Mr. Chamberlain of England and Mr. Daladier of France just wanted peace (at any cost). They negotiated with Hitler and Mussolini.

Now we have President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talking to Putin and Lukashenko. I don’t have a solution, but it seems that WWII should have taught politicians that the neighborhood bully is never satisfied. Talking isn’t going to do anything but give Putin time to gain more strength.

Robert J. Hobbs

Locust Grove