Letter: Tappahannock monument desecration

A Confederate monument has been desecrated

It is absolutely disgraceful what Tappahannock has allowed to happen to its more-than-century-old Confederate war memorial.

The town council has surrendered their beautiful monument to an angry mob by allowing it to be partially dismantled and altered to fit a modern-day narrative.

This is not compromise, it is capitulation. One must be reminded, the soldiers this monument honors went to war to not only fight for the state of Virginia but to protect Essex County. And now, seven people on the town council, sitting in the comforts of the present-day world, have decided to desecrate their memory.

Mayor Roy Gladding has said, “It should be something everybody can be proud of and live with.” What a tone-deaf thing to say. Exactly who does this make happy? The majority of the people are outraged by removing the soldier atop the monument, and those who want it gone, want it gone entirely. And rest assured, the latter will come for what is left in the coming years.

These people will never be satisfied. They are the first people to cry for tolerance and coexistence but fail to practice it themselves.

Those who seek to destroy this monument (and those who allow it), are simply self-righteous, narrow-minded extremists who have built nothing, accomplished nothing, but act like they have achieved something grandiose by erasing people who were forced to make momentous life and death decisions over a century and a half ago. Let us hope, for their sake, that someday a future generation does not judge them as harshly, that is, if they ever accomplish anything in their lives that is ever worth noting for posterity.

Timothy S. Sanders

Spotsylvania