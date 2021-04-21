LETTER: Tax rates don't influence employment

Tax increases won’t

reduce employment

It would seem that with regard to tax rates, conservative thinking does not align with reality. The argument that increasing corporate tax rates will necessitate a reduction in hiring is simply not true.

First consider the fact that employees make money for their employer. A business hires someone because they know that person will produce income for the company in some form or fashion. Pure and simple.

The rate of taxation paid by the employer has nothing to do with the amount of profit any particular employee brings in. What limits employment is the market. An employer wants sufficient workers to produce all the goods and/or services that their market desires. No more, no less.

Again, the tax rate is irrelevant.

Second, the income paid to employees is tax deductible. Every dollar paid to a worker, therefore, actually lowers the total amount of taxes the employer pays to the government, regardless of their overall tax rate.

W. Scott Howson

Fredericksburg