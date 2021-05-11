LETTER: Tax wealthy, corporations to fund Biden’s plans

Tax wealthy, corporations to fund Biden’s plans

President Biden’s infrastructure and family plans are key to jobs, our democracy and continuing dominance in the world. Paying for them by increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations makes fiscal and civil sense.

Corporations and investors benefit from a well-educated workforce and infrastructure that enables goods and services to be transported to consumers.

Why should corporations, billionaires, private-equity executives, etc., be subsidized by middle-class taxpayers and not pay taxes at the same rate that taxpayers in the upper-middle tax bracket pay?

Increasing tax rates for corporation and the wealthy would lower the national debt and increase government spending for education, humanitarian assistance, job training, etc., that improves society and increases consumers’ spending, thus benefiting those making profits from government-funded programs.

The S&P 500 rose 30 percent after the last capital gains tax increase in 2013.

Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and other billionaires agree that corporations and the wealthy should pay more taxes to support the wellbeing of a free democratic society.