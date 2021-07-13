LETTER: Taxing plastic bags is not a serious solution

Taxing plastic

shopping bags isn’t

a serious solution

The “Taxing plastic bags is … complicated” editorial [July 8] raises the question: Can we not see the forest because of a tree?

Take my recent 4th of July food purchase. Lettuce and tomatoes were placed in plastic bags available for the purchase. Hamburger meat was sitting on a Styrofoam container, wrapped in plastic. Hot dogs also wrapped in plastic. Hamburger and hot dog buns, again wrapped in plastic bags.

Then catsup, mustard, mayonnaise and sweet relish in squeeze plastic bottles. So were the soft drinks I bought in large plastic bottles to save money.

I almost forgot the red plastic cups to put the drinks in! Plastic straws are outlawed in some places, so I do not get them to be environmentally correct. And do not forget the ice, packaged in plastic bags, and dips, in plastic containers, which joined the chips in the cart. Beer was in recyclable glass or metal cans, so that was an environmentally safe purchase.

The red, white, and blue plastic plates and silverware, all packaged in plastic bags, were a big hit. And then, at check out, I am attacked and charged for wanting to use a plastic bag to carry my purchases in.